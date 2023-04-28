Earned Knowledge, L6, P3

April 28, 2023 | Tags: FREEMANS PERSPECTIVE

Polytheism: The Greco-Roman Religion In our time, people call the old religion of the Greeks and Romans paganism, but none of the Greeks or Romans used that term. They just called what they did “revering the gods.” The first thing to understand about these gods was that there were very many of them, and that … Continue reading "Earned Knowledge, L6, P3"

The post Earned Knowledge, L6, P3 appeared first on Free-Man's Perspective.



Read More...