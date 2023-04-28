The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

‘Harm Reduction’: California Democrats Kill Legislation to Crack Down on Fentanyl Dealers

Progressive California lawmakers bent to political pressure and revived a handful of bills this week to crack down on fentanyl dealers—only to turn around and kill or weaken most of the measures. The post 'Harm Reduction': California Democrats Kill Legislation to Crack Down on Fentanyl Dealers appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


