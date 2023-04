‘The Tiny, Tight-Lipped Circle of Aides Guiding Biden 2024’ Has a Lot of Conflicts

April 28, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

A small cadre of scandal-plagued senior White House aides will secretly steer President Joe Biden’s re-election bid from afar, the New York Times reported Thursday. The post ‘The Tiny, Tight-Lipped Circle of Aides Guiding Biden 2024’ Has a Lot of Conflicts appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...