WATCH: Nikki Haley Says Biden Making It to 86 ‘Not Something That I Think Is Likely’

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley said she doesn’t think President Joe Biden will make it through a second term, a point she says could make the 2024 election a referendum on Vice President Kamala Harris.  The post WATCH: Nikki Haley Says Biden Making It to 86 'Not Something That I Think Is Likely' appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


