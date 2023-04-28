The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

WATCH: Trump Imitates Biden Getting Lost on Stage

Former president Donald Trump during a New Hampshire campaign rally on Thursday dragged President Joe Biden for his video campaign launch this week, suggesting the pre-recorded announcement was intended to conceal Biden's frequent displays of confusion during live speeches. The post WATCH: Trump Imitates Biden Getting Lost on Stage appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


