A Torrent Of Layoffs! Here Are 16 Large Companies That Have Just Announced Mass Terminations

April 29, 2023   |   Tags: , ,
The biggest companies in the United States are giving the axe to hundreds of thousands of workers, but this should not come as a shock to any of us.  Officials at the Federal Reserve were warned over and over again that they were going to create an extremely harsh economic environment if they aggressively raised …


