Biden’s In – Now What if He Dies 1 Month Before the Election?

April 29, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

As of 2020, the life expectancy of U.S. citizens was 77 years old. President Joe Biden is 80 years old. On Tuesday, the president announced his intention to run for […] The post Biden's In - Now What if He Dies 1 Month Before the Election? appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...