The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Dr. John Coleman: The Club Of Rome & The Satanic Trans-Delusional Agenda (Video)

April 29, 2023   |   Tags: , ,
Dr. John Coleman was the author of the controversial, yet quite revealing, book titled Conspirators’ Hierarchy: The Story of the Committee of 300.  However, in a lecture, Dr. Coleman revealed who is behind it all, including the role of the Club of Rome, and also demonstrates how the alleged “elites” protect themselves from bioweapons that …


Read More...

Tags: , ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x