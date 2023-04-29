Kate Shemirani: Valerian Root & Violets + How Valium Ruined Housewives’ Lives (Video)

Nurse and nutritionist Kate Shemirani joins me for an informative episode on valerian root and violets as medicine, and how the plant was used by Big Pharma in the production of valium, which ruined many housewives’ lives in the 1970s. You’ll learn what all natural violets and valerian root can be used to treat, as …



Read More...