The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Space Force, Assemble!

April 29, 2023   |   Tags:
Space Force, Assemble!

General Chance Saltzman, Chief of Space Operations for the U.S. Space Force, warned last week that the U.S. is facing a new era of space activity:

"The threats that we face to our on-orbit capabilities from our strategic competitors [have] grown substantially", he told CNBC's "Manifest Space" podcast.

The Space Force has grown substantially since its 2019 inception: Both in terms of personnel and budget.

Infographic: Space Force, Assemble! | Statista

You will find more infographics at Statista

As Statista's Martin Armstrong shows in the infographic above, end-strength personnel in 2021 was almost 10 thousand, while the budget was $15.4 billion.

In 2023. the personnel level had to over 13,500. Representing an even larger jump, Space Force's budget leapt up to nearly $25 billion in 2023.

Tyler Durden Sat, 04/29/2023 - 08:45


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x