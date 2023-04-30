The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Minnesota Just Gave State Power To Take Kids Away If Parents Don’t Approve Gender Mutilation Surgery

April 30, 2023   |   Tags: ,
They’re coning for our kids. Literally. The government is too big, over reaching and out of control. It is monstrous. You try to take a child from their parents to brainwash and mutilate them, you are braying for bloodshed. And that’s what they’ll get. The state of MN gets to take custody of minor children …


