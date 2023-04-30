Why the Chinese Are Reading Plato, Aristotle, and… Leo Strauss?

The Chinese government of Xi Jinping has indicated, by word and deed, the intention of pursuing world hegemony—through its military buildup, aggressive posture toward Taiwan, and the Belt and Road initiative that extends across central Asia and beyond. It is also creating what sinologist Steven Mosher calls a world of "Sino States" from Cuba to Angola to Pakistan, obtaining strategic concessions such as seaports, discounted oil, and naval routes in return for unrepayable loans. Amid Xi’s claim to cultural, military, and political superiority over the West, Americans may be surprised to learn of a growing interest in Greek and Roman texts among Chinese academics—sometimes even cited in party editorials. This interest is especially remarkable, as University of Chicago classicist Shadi Bartsch observes, at a time when many American universities are closing their classics departments, sometimes claiming such studies are elitist or imperialistic. The post Why the Chinese Are Reading Plato, Aristotle, and… Leo Strauss? appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



