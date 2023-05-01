Chelsea Clinton Comes Out In Favor Of Porn For School Kids

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Bill and Hillary Clinton’s daughter Chelsea Clinton appears to have taken on a new activism project, defending attempts to force kids as young as Kindergarten age to be exposed to sexually explicit “LGBTQ+” material at school.

Clinton tweeted the following post, claiming that Republicans are trying to “ban” books and that it is harmful to children to remove material with LGBTQ+ “themes”.

Over 50% of the attempted book bans last year involved books with LGBTQ+ characters & themes. Books are a vital way that children, adolescents and adults learn about themselves and our world. Bans such as these are nothing but harmful: https://t.co/eblRSU7tZk — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) April 27, 2023

As we have exhaustively covered, the truth is that no one is calling for the books to be banned, but many are calling for the books that contain pornographic images and even pedophilia themes, as well as unscientific statements about biological gender, to be removed from school libraries.

This material is not age appropriate for children.

Time for Chelsea Clinton to face some facts:

Why do you think this is appropriate for small children? pic.twitter.com/FIdOUZSqD3 — James the unvacinated jackhole (@TheN1James) April 30, 2023

The photo on the article you're quoting features a book with explicit illustrations of sex acts, a book about incest, one a sex story about two 10 year old boys, one about a man raping and isolating a 12 year old girl, one about a teen girl who seduces a man who kidnaps her... — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) April 30, 2023

Chelsea Clinton has come out in favor of porn for kids. https://t.co/lPvbCHeHLF — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) April 30, 2023

From Gender queer:



Anyone that thinks this is appropriate for a K-12 school library should have their hard drives searched for CP. pic.twitter.com/xhscWoz3GY — Cavalry Doc (@desertveteran) April 30, 2023

A lot of these would be rated R or NC-17 if they were movies. It’s outrageous that you are defending them remaining available to young kids. — Check Mark Prime (@PrimeCheckMark) May 1, 2023

They aren't banned, only removed from school libraries. Parents can make the choice if they want it available to thier children. — Sarah Bellum (@tamsully12) April 30, 2023

What can one say except another Clinton, another LIE. First of all, Republicans have NEVER BANNED ANY BOOKS. Due to the fact that parents don't find them age-appropriate for their 6-year-old in first grade, the books have been moved to a library that still offers them to older… — Discussion4 Truth (@Discuss4Truth) April 30, 2023

These book are not "banned" in the sense you use the word. They are very much in print. Keeping them out of the hands of young minds is responsible parenting; something you apparently know nothing about. Unsurprising given your role models. — Mark Lloyd (@EyesOpenNoFear) April 30, 2023

Have you read any of these books? Because if you did you in good conscience could not say the words that you just did. — AF (@LilMeep2016) April 30, 2023

I completely back the barring of age inappropriate books. No “here’s what anal sex is like or how to give a blow job” books to my 12 year old in their school library - just fricken stop it.https://t.co/Yh4bnKQK6a — Hootyman (@TheHootyman) April 30, 2023

You had a great father figure to tech you that. — Mariana (@lonestarherd) April 30, 2023

Gotta get the porn to kids. They'll be 18 year old interns someday and they should be prepared. — Vickie Babcock (@VickieBabcock10) May 1, 2023

Inspired by dads adventures to the magical Epstein island — Jannik MS (@jmglobalaffairs) April 30, 2023

Been to the Island yourself I see. — Ken P 🇺🇲🇺🇲 (@XRP_Express_) April 30, 2023

Leave our kids alone! This is sick! — Donna Marie (@sabback) May 1, 2023

