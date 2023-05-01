The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Chelsea Clinton Comes Out In Favor Of Porn For School Kids

May 1, 2023
Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Bill and Hillary Clinton’s daughter Chelsea Clinton appears to have taken on a new activism project, defending attempts to force kids as young as Kindergarten age to be exposed to sexually explicit “LGBTQ+” material at school.

Clinton tweeted the following post, claiming that Republicans are trying to “ban” books and that it is harmful to children to remove material with LGBTQ+ “themes”.

As we have exhaustively covered, the truth is that no one is calling for the books to be banned, but many are calling for the books that contain pornographic images and even pedophilia themes, as well as unscientific statements about biological gender, to be removed from school libraries.

This material is not age appropriate for children.

Time for Chelsea Clinton to face some facts:

Tags:
