Colorado: 27 Democrats Vote Against Making Flashing Kids A Felony

May 1, 2023   |   Tags:
Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

More than two dozen Democrats in the state of Colorado have voted against legislation that would make it a felony for anyone to indecently expose themselves to children, reasoning that it could lead to the banning of drag shows.

Currently, in Colorado it is only considered a class 1 misdemeanor if a person indecently exposes themselves in the view of a child, if it is the first offence.

Speaking about the legislation to make it a class 6 felony, one of the Democratic Representatives, Leslie Herod said, “These types of laws have been used to ban drag shows, to target individuals who use the restroom of the sex that they identify with—a public restroom—to charge them with felony charges.”

“I am very concerned about the attacks against the transgender community that are happening across the country,” she added.

First of all, what attacks?

Secondly, this has nothing to do with transgenders, it’s a bill to make flashing at kids a felony.

Despite the Democratic opposition, the bill reportedly did pass on Saturday, but with amendments to not apply the law if the exposure is in a public place with other adults present.

It’s still ok for drag queens to get their junk out in front of kids then.

Drag Queen Flashes Children During Story Hour

*  *  *

Tyler Durden Mon, 05/01/2023 - 21:20


Tags:
