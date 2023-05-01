The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

First Cop Convicted for Not Intervening as Fellow Cop Bashed Man’s Face in With a Gun, Strangled Him

May 1, 2023
Martinez was convicted for failing to intervene when another officer violently assaulted an Army veteran. In a groundbreaking case, former Colorado police officer Francine Martinez was convicted for failing to intervene when another officer violently assaulted an Army veteran during an arrest in 2021. Martinez is the first officer to face a jury and be …


