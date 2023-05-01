Trump To Participate In CNN Town Hall On May 10

Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to participate in a May 10 presidential town hall hosted by CNN in New Hampshire, the network announced Monday.

Evan Vucci / AP / Shutterstock

"The event, hosted by ‘CNN This Morning’ anchor Kaitlan Collins and airing at 9 p.m. ET on May 10, will feature the former president taking questions from New Hampshire Republicans and undeclared voters who plan to vote in the 2024 GOP presidential primary," reads a statement from the network.

"CNN has a longstanding tradition of hosting leading presidential candidates for Town Halls and political events as a critical component of the network’s robust campaign coverage."

The first of many?

According to the network: "This event with former President Trump will be the first of many for CNN in the coming months as CNN correspondents travel across the country to hear directly from voters in the runup to the 2024 presidential election.”

What's up with Trump suddenly warming up to his 'Fake News' nemesis?

During his time in the White House, Trump often disparaged CNN as an “enemy of the people” and “fake news,” a phrase he repeated last month as he gloated over the network’s decision to fire morning anchor Don Lemon. “Good News: ‘The dumbest man on television,’ Don Lemon, has finally been fired from Fake News CNN. My only question is, WHAT TOOK THEM SO LONG?,” Trump said in a message posted to his Truth Social platform. “No wonder CNN’s ratings (MSNBC’s also) have gone down the tubes — and will stay there until they bring credibility back to the newsroom. Don’t hold your breath,” he added, repeating another of his favorite digs—that CNN’s ratings have collapsed. Trump clearly will put his issues with the network aside as he continues his 2024 campaign for the Republican nomination. He’s made several trips to New Hampshire in recent weeks—the most recent just last week—and has made headlines lobbing insults at Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who’s expected to challenge Trump for the GOP nomination. -Forbes

Perhaps it's because Fox just fired Trump-friendly host Tucker Carlson?

A senior Trump adviser told the Daily Caller's Henry Rodgers: "President Trump is running to be President for all Americans. Going outside the traditional Republican ‘comfort zone’ was a key to President Trump’s success in 2016. Some other candidates are too afraid to take this step in their quest to defeat Joe Biden, and are afraid to do anything other than Fox News. CNN executives made a compelling pitch."

Will CNN ambush the former president with fake news (see: Matt Taibbi)?