‘Unconscionable’: 27 States Challenge Biden’s Plan To Punish Home Buyers With Good Credit

More than 30 financial officers from 27 states are demanding the Biden administration end its mortgage redistribution program that makes borrowers with good credit scores pay more to subsidize loans for borrowers with poor credit. The post 'Unconscionable': 27 States Challenge Biden's Plan To Punish Home Buyers With Good Credit appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


