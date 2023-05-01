The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Watch: Biden Awkwardly Wanders Away During Air Force Football Ceremony

Joe Biden, following a now common pattern, was slated to present the Air Force football team with the 'Commander In Chief's Trophy' at a White House hosted event on April 28th.  After giving his speech, he wandered off aimlessly leaving a bewildered crowd behind. The team attempted to gift Biden a jersey, helmet, and team-signed ball. The president took the jersey in hand, abruptly leaving the other gifts and awkwardly shuffled away with a dazed expression.

The bizarre recurring behavior has led many Americans to question Biden's overall mental health. Even a majority of Democrat voters (52%) do not want Biden to run for office again in 2024.

