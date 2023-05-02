. . . As the Banking Collapse Continues, Here Are the Only Two Gold Companies TLD Recommends

May 2, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY

There is no need to sugarcoat this. The Biden-Harris economy is failing miserably and our money is no longer safe. Our retirements in particular are being threatened, and not just by the ongoing banking system collapse.

It behooves Americans to strongly consider physical precious metals for their retirement portfolios or to keep in their safes, just in case. The Liberty Daily recommends two companies. We benefit when readers purchase from them, but more importantly we recommend them because they treat our readers with the utmost respect, honesty, and integrity.

For those seeking a smaller company with which they can discuss options directly with the owner, contact Ira at Our Gold Guy .

. For those seeking a larger company that does NOT embrace the shady sales and marketing tactics rampant in the industry, contact Genesis Precious Metals.

We stand behind these companies, not because they pay better but because they treat our readers better. Many of the other gold companies getting endorsements from conservative sites, shows, and celebrities are able to pay massive commissions because they overcharge their customers. Genesis and Our Gold Guy do not. That’s why we work with them.

The post . . . As the Banking Collapse Continues, Here Are the Only Two Gold Companies TLD Recommends appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.



Read More...