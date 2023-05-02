The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Beautiful AOC Fails To Notice Handsome And Talented Satire Writers Even Though They Keep Writing Hilarious Headlines About Her

May 2, 2023   |   Tags: ,

WASHINGTON, D.C. — According to sources, the extremely beautiful and perfect Congresswoman AOC has still failed to notice a group of handsome and talented satire writers, even though they are really funny and have written dozens of hilarious headlines about her just to make her laugh.


Read More...

Tags: ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x