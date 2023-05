Biden Caves to GOP Demand for Debt Ceiling Talks

May 2, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

WASHINGTON (Reuters)—U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday summoned the four top congressional leaders to the White House next week after the Treasury warned the government could run short of cash to pay its bills by June. The post Biden Caves to GOP Demand for Debt Ceiling Talks appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...