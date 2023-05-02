Foolishness and the one-party state

As a rule, politicians exhibit a large amount of foolishness. The only thing more foolish than the politicians (at least, the successful politicians)? The people who believe them, who believe in them, and vote them into power. Or to put it another way, refuse to throw them out.

Why? Perhaps Douglas Adams had the answer: “It is a well-known fact that those people who must want to rule people are, ipso facto, those least suited to do it… anyone who is capable of getting themselves made President should on no account be allowed to do the job.”

Perhaps it is another inherent defect of “democracies” and any entity that thinks it can do anything with enough support (votes) and money. Maybe it is because too many people today are truly sheep.

Whatever the reason, the actions of governments which are ruled by a single person, single organization (whether party or other entity) constantly demonstrate how foolish they are. Decades of Communist rule in a dozen different nations are one example. But so are major American cities run as fiefdoms as corrupt and monstrous as anything found in Zimbabwe or post-WW1 Eastern Europe. And a dozen (or more) American States. (And no, it is not just Democratic regimes.)

And especially a Federal Government where the Executive Branch – in cahoots with certain media and business and academic and other interests – has become a one-party state government. Like we have supposedly under the benevolent and increasingly-mindless rule of Uncle Joe. (Again, it is not just Democrats: there are many with R after their name that are part of this one-party rule.)

Perhaps their greatest foolishness is their belief that some people should rule other people; that some people deserve to rule. And all too often, we take this belief for granted: our own foolish action.

So the latest episode in the ongoing low-violent civil war should wake us up.

A few days after his heavily-camouflaged firing from Fox, this was said by Tucker Carlson.

Good evening. It’s Tucker Carlson.



One of the first things you realize when you step outside the noise for a few days is how many genuinely nice people there are in this country, kind and decent people, people who really care about what’s true. And a bunch of hilarious people also. A lot of those. It’s got to be the majority of the population even now.



So that’s heartening. The other thing you notice when you take a little time off is how unbelievably stupid most of the debates you see on television are. They’re completely irrelevant. They mean nothing. In five years, we won’t even remember that we had them. Trust me, as someone who’s participated.



And yet, at the same time and this is the amazing thing, the undeniably big topics, the ones that will define our future, get virtually no discussion at all. War, civil liberties, emerging science, demographic change, corporate power, natural resources.



When was the last time you heard a legitimate debate about any of those issues? It’s been a long time.



Debates like that are not permitted in American media. Both political parties and their donors have reached consensus on what benefits them, and they actively collude to shut down any conversation about it.



Suddenly, the United States looks very much like a one-party state. That’s a depressing realization, but it’s not permanent. Our current orthodoxies won’t last. They’re brain dead. Nobody actually believes them. Hardly anyone’s life is improved by them.



This moment is too inherently ridiculous to continue, and so it won’t. The people in charge know this. That’s why they’re hysterical and aggressive. They’re afraid. They’ve given up persuasion. They’re resorting to force.



But it won’t work. When honest people say what’s true, calmly and without embarrassment, they become powerful. At the same time, the liars who’ve been trying to silence them shrink, and they become weaker. That’s the iron law of the universe. True things prevail.



Where can you still find Americans saying true things? There aren’t many places left, but there are some. And that’s enough. As long as you can hear the words, there is hope. See you soon.

Do I believe that everything that Carlson said above is true? Do any of us here at TPOL think so? Of course not. But he may be more truthful than anyone since … I don’t know, Will Rogers?

He makes a few very important points, especially for someone who is, really, a statist at heart. But he is speaking of symptoms and NOT root causes. One-party governments are just as prone to argue unceasingly as multi-party governments, but (a) they refuse to hear the voices of many sides of all issues, and (b) they are governments; governments ARE force. Persuasion is important to them but not the most way they control, dominate, rule. Force and the threat of force is far more powerful, in their eyes. And sadly, Mr. Carlson, many politicians care nothing about ANY principle except their own power and wealth (and maybe, that of their family). It is a disease which has poisoned human societies for thousands of years.

To them, the one-party state is their goal. Mr. Carlson does not call this out. Nor does he offer a valid solution.

Solution? There are many alternatives, but more and more there seems to be a single alternative left to submission. That is, plain and simple, rebellion. Rebellion against the foolishness of the politicians, the bureaucrats, and the people. Against their power-mongering and greed and using people. Rejecting not just a one-party state, but ANY party state.

Rebellion against tyrants is obedience to God.



