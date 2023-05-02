Libs Horrified Over People Standing for National Anthem at Restaurant: ‘Most Dangerous Situation’ Ever

May 2, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

A TikTok video that shows patrons of a restaurant standing for the national anthem has gone viral after leftists who watched it expressed disgust with outward displays of patriotism. The […] The post Libs Horrified Over People Standing for National Anthem at Restaurant: 'Most Dangerous Situation' Ever appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...