Trump’s Lawyers Say He Should Be Able To Talk About Evidence in Hush Money Case

(Reuters) - Donald Trump should be able to talk about the evidence in the criminal case against him over a hush payment to a porn star, especially with others free to do so, his lawyers said in a court filing on Monday. The post Trump's Lawyers Say He Should Be Able To Talk About Evidence in Hush Money Case appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


