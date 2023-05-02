US Government Can’t Account For $21 Trillion In Unlawful Money & Spending (Video)

The US government cannot account for more than $21 trillion, mostly from the Defense Department. We’ll show how the day before 9/11, the Defense Department stated they didn’t know where $2.3 trillion went, and it just so happens that records pertaining to that missing money would have been stored in the very area of the …



Read More...