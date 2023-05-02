The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

WATCH: Bud Light Tries To Win Back ‘Fratty’ Image With Country Music Ad

May 2, 2023

Bud Light last week released a new ad that shows young adults drinking beer at a country music festival, the latest attempt at damage control by the embattled company as its sales plummet amid a boycott over its partnership with a transgender influencer. The post WATCH: Bud Light Tries To Win Back 'Fratty' Image With Country Music Ad appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


