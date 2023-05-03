Biden-Deployed Border Troops Will Do ‘Data Entry,’ Not Law Enforcement, Internal DHS Docs Show

May 3, 2023

The arrival of military personnel at the southern border ahead of an expected migrant surge will have little operational impact, as the deployed workers will mainly focus on "data entry," according to internal Department of Homeland Security communications reviewed by the Washington Free Beacon. The post Biden-Deployed Border Troops Will Do 'Data Entry,' Not Law Enforcement, Internal DHS Docs Show appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



