Brickbat: Stop Short

May 3, 2023 | Tags: REASON

A school bus driver for Colorado's Douglas County School District has been charged with 30 misdemeanor counts of child abuse after abruptly stopping his bus, causing the elementary school students onboard to crash into the seats in front of them. Brian Fitzgerald reportedly told school officials he was trying to "control the students" and "educate" them.

The post Brickbat: Stop Short appeared first on Reason.com.



