Caught Off Base: Illinois Lobbyists’ Bribery Convictions Stop Political Softball Game Put on by Lobbyists

May 3, 2023

Illinois state lawmakers' annual softball game unexpectedly stopped Tuesday when news broke that a federal court in Chicago had convicted four people in a lobbying scheme to bribe former Illinois House speaker Michael Madigan (D.). The post Caught Off Base: Illinois Lobbyists' Bribery Convictions Stop Political Softball Game Put on by Lobbyists appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


