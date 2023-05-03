Debt Ceiling, No Worries? Biden Offers $500K Grant For 'Pakistani Transgender Youth' To Learn English

While President Biden demands that Republicans pass a no-strings-attached, 'clean' debt limit increase without requiring Democrats to make sacrifices, his administration is throwing around cash like a drunken sailor at a whorehouse..

To wit, the Biden administration is now offering a grant to help teach English in Pakistan by providing, in part, "intensive professional development courses for Pakistani transgender youth."

According to the grant, the US State Department wants to teach English language skills to Pakistani youth so they can "better participate in the global community and prepare them for success in the workplace," Fox News reports, adding that the grant aims to reach its goal by focusing on three components; (1) "Professional Development for English Language Teachers from Non-Mainstream Institutions; (2) Professional Development for novice Pakistani English language teachers; and (3) Professional Development for Transgender Youth and for Afghan Teachers, Students, and Young Professionals Residing in Pakistan."

The program component that includes a focus on transgender youth accepts proposals from applicants "for a minimum of $25,000 and a maximum of $75,000 to implement: (1) intensive professional development courses for Pakistani transgender youth from the ages of 13-25, and (2) and intensive professional development courses for Afghan teachers, students, and young professionals residing in Pakistan." These components aim to improve English language communication skills among trainees and connect them to a professional alumni network. Participating teachers will "share what they learned in these trainings with English-language professional colleagues, thereby influencing pedagogy in their schools and communities." -Fox News

Those interested in some of the $500K are encouraged to address the question of "What is the most effective way to reach the greatest number of Pakistani transgender youth and Afghan teachers, students, and young professionals from diverse locations across Pakistan?"

According to the State Department, the project focuses on transgender youth as it does with other "marginalized communities," and noted that the funds won't be used towards gender transitions.

"In this specific grant, the Department provides funding for English-language learning, an integral skill that helps unlock educational and employability opportunities, for marginalized communities, in this case transgender youth," said the spokesperson.