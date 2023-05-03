Dem-Controlled Senate Defies Biden in Vote to Restore Tariffs on Chinese Solar Panels
May 3, 2023
The Senate on Wednesday voted to reinstate tariffs on Chinese solar panels sold out of Southeast Asia, a measure President Joe Biden has pledged to veto due to the green energy industry's reliance on Chinese goods. The post Dem-Controlled Senate Defies Biden in Vote to Restore Tariffs on Chinese Solar Panels appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.
