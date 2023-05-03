The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Dem-Controlled Senate Defies Biden in Vote to Restore Tariffs on Chinese Solar Panels

May 3, 2023

The Senate on Wednesday voted to reinstate tariffs on Chinese solar panels sold out of Southeast Asia, a measure President Joe Biden has pledged to veto due to the green energy industry's reliance on Chinese goods. The post Dem-Controlled Senate Defies Biden in Vote to Restore Tariffs on Chinese Solar Panels appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


