Dem Megadonor Funding Trump Rape Lawsuit Visited Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘Pedophile Island’
May 3, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT
A Democratic megadonor who is helping bankroll a rape and defamation lawsuit against former president Donald Trump visited the private Caribbean island of Jeffrey Epstein years after Epstein registered as a sex offender for soliciting underage girls. The post Dem Megadonor Funding Trump Rape Lawsuit Visited Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘Pedophile Island’ appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.
