DOE Set To Award $200M Grant to Battery Maker Run by Chinese ‘Talent Program’ Recruit

The founder of a lithium battery company poised to receive a $200 million grant from the Biden administration was once brought to China through a Chinese Communist Party program that the FBI warns is used for economic espionage. The post DOE Set To Award $200M Grant to Battery Maker Run by Chinese 'Talent Program' Recruit appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


