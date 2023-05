Guy Weaving Through Traffic Awarded 1st Place Trophy For Getting To Off-Ramp 15 Seconds Ahead Of You

May 3, 2023 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

ONTARIO, CA — History was made today as the guy weaving in and out of traffic ahead of you on the freeway was awarded an impressive 1st place trophy after he arrived at the offramp a full 15 seconds before all the other cars he impatiently swerved around.



Read More...