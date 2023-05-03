Indiana Councilman Comes Out as ‘Lesbian Woman of Color,’ & Yet, Leftists Are ENRAGED

May 3, 2023 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

It should have been cause for celebration. According to a Monday report in the Daily Caller, Ryan Webb announced that he was “honored” to “shatter that glass ceiling” as he became the “very first lesbian woman of color” to serve as a county councilman in Delaware County, Indiana. Yet instead of celebrating, Leftist Hoosiers are enraged, and …



Read More...