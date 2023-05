Iran Seizes Second Oil Tanker in a Week

May 3, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

DUBAI (Reuters)—Iran has seized a second oil tanker in a week on Wednesday in Gulf waters, the U.S. Navy said, the latest escalation in a series of seizures or attacks on commercial vessels in Gulf waters since 2019. The post Iran Seizes Second Oil Tanker in a Week appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...