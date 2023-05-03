New BBC Report Insinuates Russia Blew Up Nord Stream Pipeline

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

A new BBC report has pointed to ‘evidence’ in a documentary that Russian navy ships were stationed near the site of the blast that destroyed the Nord Stream pipeline three months before it happened, in a clear insinuation that it was Russia that blew up its own pipeline.

The report states that “Russian ships able to perform underwater operations were present near to where explosions later took place on the Nord Stream pipelines, according to an investigative documentary.”

“The vessels were reportedly located using intercepted Russian navy communications,” it adds.

The BBC says that the “suspicious Russian ship movements in the run-up to the Nord Stream blasts,” were reported by four Nordic public broadcasters and an accompanying English-language podcast Cold Front.

It also claims that “Denmark’s Defence Command has confirmed a separate report that a Danish patrol boat called Nymfen took 26 photos of a Russian submarine-rescue ship in the area days before the explosions.”

The claim that Russia would purposefully sabotage it’s own pipeline fly in the face of reason, given that the country was profiting massively from the supply of natural gas to almost the entirely of Europe, and in turn ensuring a relatively harmonious relationship with those countries.

The claims also come following revelations by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Seymour Hersh concerning indications that the U.S. was directly involved in the destruction of the pipeline.

Earlier this year, Hersh published a report asserting that the pipelines were destroyed by the U.S. as part of a covert operation which was organised with the aid of the Norwegian government, Norwegian Secret Service and Navy.

According to Hersh’s sources, the explosives were planted in June 2022 by US Navy divers under the guise of the BALTOPS 22 NATO exercise and were detonated three months later with a remote signal sent by a sonar buoy.

Hersh also claimed that Joe Biden made the decision to destroy Russia’s Nord Stream pipelines because because he was unhappy with the level of support provided by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to Ukraine in its conflict with Russia, and he saw being a war president as giving him a better chance at re-election.

The assertion dovetails with that of a former Pentagon advisor who said the most likely culprits behind the Nord Stream pipeline blasts are the United States and Britain, and that the attack was carried out to prevent Germany from bailing on the war in Ukraine.

According to a report by German magazine Der Spiegel, the CIA warned Berlin about a potential attack on gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea weeks before the explosions.

Hersh was swiftly labelled a ‘dangerous conspiracy theorist’ by the legacy media and censored by big tech.

