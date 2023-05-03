Nordstrom, Saks Become Latest High-End Companies To Flee Crime-Ridden San Francisco

May 3, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Department stores Nordstrom and Saks Off 5th, a Saks Fifth Avenue sister brand, are the latest big-name companies to vacate all their stores in Democrat-led San Francisco, which is facing an unprecedented crime wave. The post Nordstrom, Saks Become Latest High-End Companies To Flee Crime-Ridden San Francisco appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...