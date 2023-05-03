Oversight Committee Subpoenas FBI for Document Alleging ‘Criminal Scheme’ Involving Joe Biden and Foreign National

May 3, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Republicans on Wednesday subpoenaed FBI Director Christopher Wray for records related to a whistleblower’s claim that Joe Biden engaged in a "criminal scheme" with a foreign national when he was vice president. Rep. James Comer (R., Ky.), the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, issued the subpoena to Wray for FBI records from June 2020. […] The post Oversight Committee Subpoenas FBI for Document Alleging ‘Criminal Scheme’ Involving Joe Biden and Foreign National appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...