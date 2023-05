Russia Accuses Ukraine of Attempt To Kill Putin With Drones

May 3, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

MOSCOW/KYIV (Reuters)—Russia accused Ukraine on Wednesday of a failed attempt to assassinate President Vladimir Putin in a drone attack on the Kremlin citadel in Moscow, and threatened retaliation. The post Russia Accuses Ukraine of Attempt To Kill Putin With Drones appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...