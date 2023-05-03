The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

TWJ Founder: The Democratic Party Just Confirmed Michelle Obama Will Be Its Nominee and Nobody Noticed

May 3, 2023   |   Tags:

Many people have been quietly warning that the Democratic Party is preparing a bait and switch for the 2024 presidential nomination and will at the last possible minute throw Joe […] The post TWJ Founder: The Democratic Party Just Confirmed Michelle Obama Will Be Its Nominee and Nobody Noticed appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x