AOC And NYC Mayor Adams In Giant Spat Over Death Of Michael Jackson Impersonator In Subway Choking Incident

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and New York City Mayor Eric Adams are in a spat over the recent choking death of Jordan Neely, a Michael Jackson impersonator who died after passengers restrained him during a mental breakdown on the New York City subway.

Neely was put in a choke hold for approximately 15 minutes by a 24-year-old Marine veteran, while two other passengers held down his arms and pinned his shoulders. Neely lost consciousness during the incident, and was unable to be revived by EMTs. He was taken to a hospital and declared dead soon after.

According to the NYC Medical Examiner's Office, Neely's death was ruled a homicide caused by pressure to the neck. The Marine veteran was taken into custody by NYPD and released without charges by Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg's office, which promised to review the medical examiner's report as well as video footage.

"Jordan Neely was murdered," AOC tweeted Wednesday night. "But [because] Jordan was houseless and crying for food in a time when the city is raising rents and stripping services to militarize itself while many in power demonize the poor, the murderer gets protected [with] passive headlines [and] no charges. It's disgusting."

AOC was replying to a statement by NYC Mayor Eric Adams, who said in a comment: "Any loss of life is tragic. There’s a lot we don’t know about what happened here, so I’m going to refrain from commenting further," only to comment further: "However, we do know there were serious mental health issues in play here which is why our administration has made record investment in providing care to those who ended it and getting people off the streets and subways, and out of dangerous situations."

AOC called Adams' statement "a new low," adding "The last sentence is especially rich from an admin trying to cut the very services that could have helped him."

Adams, appearing on CNN Primetime to discuss, said AOC was acting irresponsibly.

"I don’t think that’s very responsible at a time when we’re still investigating the situation. Let’s let the DA conduct his investigation with the law enforcement officials, to really interfere with that is not the right thing to do," he said. "And I’m going to be responsible and allow them to do their job and allow them to determine what exactly happened here."

Protesters blocked traffic on Wednesday following the incident, and held a vigil for Neely that night.

