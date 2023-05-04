The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Biden’s Bungled Afghan Withdrawal Decimated US Intelligence Gathering, Admin Official Confirms

May 4, 2023

The Biden administration's bungled withdrawal from Afghanistan decimated the U.S. military's capability to gather key intelligence and information on terrorist activities, a U.S. intelligence official confirmed to Congress on Thursday. The post Biden's Bungled Afghan Withdrawal Decimated US Intelligence Gathering, Admin Official Confirms appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


