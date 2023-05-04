Corporate Media Mangles Kari Lake Court Victory, Highlighting Only the Minor Sanction as the “News”

May 4, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY

Those who get their news from corporate media likely believe Kari Lake’s legal battle against the massive, widespread voter fraud that stole the 2022 Arizona gubernatorial election had a huge loss today. That’s how media’s spinning it.

The reality is this: All but one minor sanction requested to be imposed on Lake’s legal team were shot down and the court ordered the signature verification audit to be expedited. Other than the minor $2,000 fine over poor legal wording, today was a victory for Team Kari.

Fact check: false. Missing context. AZ Supreme Court denied sanctions for the petition noting @KariLake won on key issue. AZ Supreme Court denied sanctions for attorneys fees. AZ Supreme Court required small $2K court fee over use of word "undisputed" in 1 sentence. Very minor. https://t.co/TJGn3CCwhI — Robert Barnes (@barnes_law) May 4, 2023

Honest media headline of AZ Supreme Court today in @KariLake case would be: "Arizona Supreme Court orders trial court "shall forthwith" proceed with the signature verification issue, while denying attorneys' fees request from county lawyers." Oddly, both facts missing from media. — Robert Barnes (@barnes_law) May 4, 2023

Here’s what corporate media didn’t mention:

Update: Apparently upwards of 300,000 mail ballots in Maricopa County Arizona will now be checked for missing or mismatched signature issues in a race that has captured international attention and is divided by less than 15,000 'votes.' Waiting to see the actual court order. https://t.co/SSQqhNtScO — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) May 4, 2023

Some in conservative media are trying to spread the word:

.@stinchfield1776: "Upwards of 300,000 ballots that were pushed through that shouldn't have been pushed through. Bad news on behalf of Maricopa County. Good news for @KariLake." pic.twitter.com/i0w27tGwGv — Kari Lake War Room (@KariLakeWarRoom) May 4, 2023

The bottom line is this: Chances have never been greater for the exposure of voter fraud that has plagued the last two elections. Kari Lake’s case may be too much for even the corrupt judiciary to cover up.

The post Corporate Media Mangles Kari Lake Court Victory, Highlighting Only the Minor Sanction as the “News” appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.



Read More...