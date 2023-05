Disgraced Cop Arrested for Sexually Assaulting Boys at ‘Youth Special Forces’ Camp He Started at Church

May 4, 2023 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

This is the worst. One uses the name of King Jesus in order to gain the trust of parents and young people only to turn and prey on the unsuspecting children. Such is the case in my home county of York, South Carolina where a police officer has been arrested for sexually assaulting the boys …



Read More...