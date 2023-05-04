The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

IRS’s ‘Non-Partisan’ Pick to Study Tax System Isn’t So Non-Partisan

May 4, 2023   |   Tags:

The IRS in February tapped a "non-partisan" think tank to advise a controversial overhaul of the agency’s "direct file" tax return system. But the organization in question, New America, does not have a particularly non-partisan track record in fact, it routinely advocates for Democratic policies. The post IRS’s 'Non-Partisan' Pick to Study Tax System Isn’t So Non-Partisan appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


