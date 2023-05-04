It’s the Anniversary of the One School Shooting the Government Won’t be Ramming Down Your Throat

May 4, 2023 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

While an antichrist government seeks to disarm the American people and attempts to use school shootings to market their gun confiscation scheme, we have pointed out that when it comes to school shootings, no school shooting in America can rival several school shootings around the world. However, it is good to be reminded that 53 …



Read More...