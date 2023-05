Sleepy Joestradamus: Ancient POTUS Tries (and Fails) To Predict the Future

May 4, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

President Joe Biden, sometimes referred to as "Sleepy Joe," likes to make predictions about the future. They are usually wrong. The post Sleepy Joestradamus: Ancient POTUS Tries (and Fails) To Predict the Future appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...