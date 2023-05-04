The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

TikTok’s Democratic Consulting Firm Had Additional White House Meeting, Records Show

May 4, 2023

A top executive at SKDK, a Democratic consulting firm working for TikTok, met with White House economic officials earlier this year amid the Chinese social media giant's fight to prevent a federal ban of its popular video app. The post TikTok's Democratic Consulting Firm Had Additional White House Meeting, Records Show appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


