Top Democratic House Candidate Arrested for Drunkenly Blowing Red Light in Government Vehicle

May 4, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

California state senator Dave Min, the leading candidate to replace Rep. Katie Porter (D.) in Congress, was dangerously driving a state car he was arrested this week for drunk driving, according to the police report. Officers pulled over Min near the state Capitol in downtown Sacramento late Tuesday night after they observed him running a […] The post Top Democratic House Candidate Arrested for Drunkenly Blowing Red Light in Government Vehicle appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...